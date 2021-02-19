Partner Fund Management, L.P. Buys Universal Health Services Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, McKesson Corp, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Square Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Partner Fund Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Universal Health Services Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, McKesson Corp, AbbVie Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Square Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Microsoft Corp, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partner Fund Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Partner Fund Management, L.P. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 981,131 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.40% Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 2,911,207 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 926,823 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.72% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,328,803 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 3,373,460 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.97%

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $124.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 442,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $200.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 350,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 308,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 102,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $170.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 227,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 451,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 84.72%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 926,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 199.10%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,259,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 981,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 182.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,094,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 63.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,074,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $32.36, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,373,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.22.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.