First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Investment company First Ascent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+ascent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 169,722 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,509 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.33% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 530,884 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 354,457 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 461,185 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.12%

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.91%. The holding were 530,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 87,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 461,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 128,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 267,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $185.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 134,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $57.8 and $68.24, with an estimated average price of $63.28.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59.