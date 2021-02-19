Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Ma

Investment company Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 611,197 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 341,551 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.45% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 137,336 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.37% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 530,580 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.58% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 60,599 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.30%

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 64,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $128.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 30,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 9,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 137,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 208.87%. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 40,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 231.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 69,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 530,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc by 3391.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.59 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 375,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 341,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.62.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $25.51.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.63.