Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, M&T Bank Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, State Street Corporation, Newell Brands Inc

Investment company Robinson Value Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, M&T Bank Corp, The Walt Disney Co, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, D.R. Horton Inc, sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, State Street Corporation, Newell Brands Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Value Management, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTB, DIS, GLD, DHI, EOG, CERN, PAYX, D, CVX, GSK, LQD, QLD, XBI, XOP, XPH, CRMT, KMB,

MTB, DIS, GLD, DHI, EOG, CERN, PAYX, D, CVX, GSK, LQD, QLD, XBI, XOP, XPH, CRMT, KMB, Added Positions: VCSH, RTX, CCL, AFL, WBA, OMC, INTC, AXP, MCK, BEN, PCAR, BIIB, TM, CAH, BK, CFR, IAI, FXI,

VCSH, RTX, CCL, AFL, WBA, OMC, INTC, AXP, MCK, BEN, PCAR, BIIB, TM, CAH, BK, CFR, IAI, FXI, Reduced Positions: SSO, IBM, GLW, AMGN, TGT, IEF, CMI, WPM, IEI, SPY, VCIT, BSV, NEM, SHY, ABBV, MAS, SOXX,

SSO, IBM, GLW, AMGN, TGT, IEF, CMI, WPM, IEI, SPY, VCIT, BSV, NEM, SHY, ABBV, MAS, SOXX, Sold Out: STT, NWL, GDX, SO, BKR, TLT, MUR, GPS, FLR, XOM, TPR, IGN, EWS, EWM,

For the details of Robinson Value Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robinson+value+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 92,198 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.25% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 102,556 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.09% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 72,902 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.29% Intel Corp (INTC) - 85,260 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43% M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 32,808 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 32,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 17,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $167.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 15,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 36,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 49,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 29,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 282.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 92,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1723.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 35,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 239.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 139,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 102,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 159.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 81,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 72,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $19.54.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.65.