Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC Buys Albemarle Corp, ConocoPhillips, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells NOV Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, First Solar Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Albemarle Corp, ConocoPhillips, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Eaton Corp PLC, Valero Energy Corp, sells NOV Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, First Solar Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Baker Hughes Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COP, HP, SPWR,

COP, HP, SPWR, Added Positions: ALB, ENPH, HASI, ETN, VLO, HAL, FTI, APD, PLUG, ROK, BE, FAN, RUN, HON, NEE,

ALB, ENPH, HASI, ETN, VLO, HAL, FTI, APD, PLUG, ROK, BE, FAN, RUN, HON, NEE, Reduced Positions: SEDG, FSLR, BKR, EPD, SLB, GTLS, LNG, CVX, PWR, PSX, EOG, HLX, PXD, CXO, COG,

SEDG, FSLR, BKR, EPD, SLB, GTLS, LNG, CVX, PWR, PSX, EOG, HLX, PXD, CXO, COG, Sold Out: NOV, XOM, GLNG, WTTR,

For the details of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/energy+opporutunities+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 15,230 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.85% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 7,555 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.81% First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 23,915 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 29,775 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 7,538 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.52%

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 12,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $20.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 31,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 11,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 16,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 37,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 99.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.34 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 62,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.72.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.03.