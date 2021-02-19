>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Goodfellow Reports its Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020

February 19, 2021 | About: TSX:GDL -2.44%

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $5.8 million or $0.67 per share compared to a net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2020 were $122.6 million compared to $107.1 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 19% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 14% and export sales decreased 12% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $0.9 million.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $13.8 million or $1.61 per share compared to a net income of $3.1 million or $0.36 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 were $454.1 million compared to $449.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 4% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 10% and export sales decreased 22% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $7.5 million.

Fiscal 2020 was characterized by continued pandemic realities and their drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products. This trend extended well into late November which is uncharacteristic and unprecedented in the previous fourth quarters.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
2020		November 30
2019
$$
Sales454,103 449,587
Expenses (Income)
Cost of goods sold362,354364,545
Selling, administrative and general expenses70,053 77,639
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(45)(3)
Net financial costs2,719 3,137
435,081 445,318
Earnings before income taxes19,0224,269
Income taxes5,211 1,215
Net earnings13,811 3,054
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation, net of taxes of $165 ($265 in 2019)(426)(723)
Total comprehensive income13,3852,331
Net earnings per share – Basic1.610.36
Net earnings per share – Diluted1.610.35


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs at
November 30
2020		November 30
2019
$$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash3,466 2,364
Trade and other receivables76,09348,498
Inventories84,740 87,339
Prepaid expenses2,584 2,563
Total Current Assets166,883 140,764
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment31,148 32,838
Intangible assets3,238 3,927
Right-of-use assets14,324 -
Defined benefit plan asset1,945 2,222
Other assets785 830
Total Non-Current Assets51,440 39,817
Total Assets218,323 180,581
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness28,570 31,204
Trade and other payables39,614 29,048
Income taxes payable4,859 734
Provision1,473 1,470
Dividend payable2,141 856
Current portion of lease liabilities4,315 15
Total Current Liabilities80,97263,327
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities 13,34328
Deferred income taxes1,5973,209
Defined benefit plan obligation1,182 609
Total Non-Current Liabilities16,122 3,846
Total Liabilities97,094 67,173
Shareholders’ Equity
Share capital9,424 9,424
Retained earnings111,805103,984
121,229 113,408
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity218,323 180,581


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
2020
November 30
2019
$$
Operating Activities
Net earnings13,8113,054
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment2,705 2,786
Right-of-use assets4,324 -
Intangible assets728 693
Accretion expense on provision72 14
Decrease in provision(69)(197)
Income taxes5,211 1,215
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(45)(3)
Interest expense950 2,134
Interest on lease liabilities681 -
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense259 47
Other assets(7)111
Share-based compensation-(79)
Other25 -
28,6459,775
Changes in non-cash working capital items(14,117)6,856
Interest paid(1,495)(2,154)
Income taxes paid(1,592)(1,069)
(17,204)3,633
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 11,44113,408
Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings under bank loans104,000115,000
Repayment of borrowings under bank loans(97,000)(113,000)
Proceeds from borrowings under banker’s acceptances33,00040,000
Repayment of borrowings under banker’s acceptances(46,000)(53,000)
Payment of lease liabilities(4,572)(14)
Dividend paid(1,712)(851)
(12,284)(11,865)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,431)(968)
Increase in intangible assets(39)(176)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment49 18
(1,421)(1,126)
Net cash (outflow) inflow(2,264)417
Cash position, beginning of year1,160 743
Cash position, end of year(1,104)1,160
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash3,466 2,364
Bank overdraft(4,570)(1,204)
(1,104)1,160


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
$$$
Balance as at November 30, 20189,152103,711112,863
Net earnings-3,0543,054
Other comprehensive income-(723)(723)
Total comprehensive income-2,3312,331
Transactions with owners of the Company
Dividend-(1,707)(1,707)
Share-based payment272(351)(79)
Balance as at November 30, 20199,424103,984113,408
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 -(2,567)(2,567)
Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424101,417 110,841
Net earnings-
13,811 13,811
Other comprehensive income-(426)(426)
Total comprehensive income-13,385 13,385
Transactions with owners of the Company
Dividend -
(2,997)(2,997)
Balance as at November 30, 20209,424 111,805 121,229


From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
Tel: 450 635-6511
Fax: 450 635-3730
Internet: [email protected]

68db594f-9448-4337-9191-ed5f16fab509

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)