Goodfellow Reports its Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $5.8 million or $0.67 per share compared to a net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2020 were $122.6 million compared to $107.1 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 19% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 14% and export sales decreased 12% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $0.9 million.



For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $13.8 million or $1.61 per share compared to a net income of $3.1 million or $0.36 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 were $454.1 million compared to $449.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 4% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 10% and export sales decreased 22% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $7.5 million.

Fiscal 2020 was characterized by continued pandemic realities and their drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products. This trend extended well into late November which is uncharacteristic and unprecedented in the previous fourth quarters.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Years ended

November 30

2020 November 30

2019 $ $ Sales 454,103 449,587 Expenses (Income) Cost of goods sold 362,354 364,545 Selling, administrative and general expenses 70,053 77,639 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (45) (3) Net financial costs 2,719 3,137 435,081 445,318 Earnings before income taxes 19,022 4,269 Income taxes 5,211 1,215 Net earnings 13,811 3,054 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation, net of taxes of $165 ($265 in 2019) (426) (723) Total comprehensive income 13,385 2,331 Net earnings per share – Basic 1.61 0.36 Net earnings per share – Diluted 1.61 0.35





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at November 30

2020 November 30

2019 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 3,466 2,364 Trade and other receivables 76,093 48,498 Inventories 84,740 87,339 Prepaid expenses 2,584 2,563 Total Current Assets 166,883 140,764 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 31,148 32,838 Intangible assets 3,238 3,927 Right-of-use assets 14,324 - Defined benefit plan asset 1,945 2,222 Other assets 785 830 Total Non-Current Assets 51,440 39,817 Total Assets 218,323 180,581 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 28,570 31,204 Trade and other payables 39,614 29,048 Income taxes payable 4,859 734 Provision 1,473 1,470 Dividend payable 2,141 856 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,315 15 Total Current Liabilities 80,972 63,327 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 13,343 28 Deferred income taxes 1,597 3,209 Defined benefit plan obligation 1,182 609 Total Non-Current Liabilities 16,122 3,846 Total Liabilities 97,094 67,173 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 111,805 103,984 121,229 113,408 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 218,323 180,581





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Years ended November 30

2020

November 30

2019

$ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 13,811 3,054 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 2,705 2,786 Right-of-use assets 4,324 - Intangible assets 728 693 Accretion expense on provision 72 14 Decrease in provision (69) (197) Income taxes 5,211 1,215 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (45) (3) Interest expense 950 2,134 Interest on lease liabilities 681 - Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 259 47 Other assets (7) 111 Share-based compensation - (79) Other 25 - 28,645 9,775 Changes in non-cash working capital items (14,117) 6,856 Interest paid (1,495) (2,154) Income taxes paid (1,592) (1,069) (17,204) 3,633 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 11,441 13,408 Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings under bank loans 104,000 115,000 Repayment of borrowings under bank loans (97,000) (113,000) Proceeds from borrowings under banker’s acceptances 33,000 40,000 Repayment of borrowings under banker’s acceptances (46,000) (53,000) Payment of lease liabilities (4,572) (14) Dividend paid (1,712) (851) (12,284) (11,865) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,431) (968) Increase in intangible assets (39) (176) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 49 18 (1,421) (1,126) Net cash (outflow) inflow (2,264) 417 Cash position, beginning of year 1,160 743 Cash position, end of year (1,104) 1,160 Cash position is comprised of: Cash 3,466 2,364 Bank overdraft (4,570) (1,204) (1,104) 1,160





GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152 103,711 112,863 Net earnings - 3,054 3,054 Other comprehensive income - (723) (723) Total comprehensive income - 2,331 2,331 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (1,707) (1,707) Share-based payment 272 (351) (79) Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net earnings -

13,811 13,811 Other comprehensive income - (426) (426) Total comprehensive income - 13,385 13,385 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend -

(2,997) (2,997) Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229



