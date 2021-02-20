US Indexes Mostly Lower for the Feb. 19 Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,494.32 on Friday with a gain of 0.98 points or 0.01%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,906.71 for a loss of 7.26 points or -0.19%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,874.46 for a gain of 9.11 points or 0.07%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.05 for a loss of 0.44 points or -1.96%.

For the week, the Nasdaq was down 1.6%, the S&P 500 was down 0.7% and the Dow Jones has a gain of 0.1%. For the year, the Nasdaq is up 7.67%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 4% and the Dow Jones is up 2.91%.

Friday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes ended mostly lower for the week, though the Dow Jones managed a small gain of 0.1%. The Northeast and Texas regions were both hit with bad weather. President Biden said he planned to provide federal disaster assistance aid for Texas to help with power outages, utility problems and the state's oil businesses.

Covid statistics continued to improve throughout the week. Hospitalizations were lower and daily cases have also been down to around 80,000 per day versus previous averages of over 100,000.

In other news:

Uber (NYSE:UBER) was down 1.03% on news the U.K. says it must give drivers employee rights.

At the G7 Summit, Biden plans to discuss foreign policy and Covid vaccination plans.

The Markit Composite PMI increased to 58.8 in February from 58.7. Separately, the Markit Manufacturing PMI decreased to 58.5 from 59.2 and the Markit Services PMI increased to 58.9 from 58.3.

Existing home sales increased 0.6% in January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.69 million.

U.S. retail e-commerce sales decreased 1.2% percent from the third quarter.

The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed no change in the U.S., a decrease of four rigs in Canada and an increase of 12 rigs internationally.

Across the board:

Cannabis stocks led gains.

Utilities led losses.

Gold Resources (HUNT) +30.00%

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +7.43%

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +6.83%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +5.00%

Dow (NYSE:DOW) +4.92%

The 10-year Treasury ended with an annualized yield of 1.34%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,266.69 for a gain of 48.30 points or 2.18%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,288.77 for a gain of 21.65 points or 1.71%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,645.52 for a gain of 306.25 points or 2.00%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,217.62 for a gain of 219.96 points or 2.20%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,535.39 for a gain of 38.74 points or 1.55%; the S&P 100 at 1,782.68 for a loss of 11.30 points or -0.63%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,580.78 for a loss of 56.74 points or -0.42%; the Russell 3000 at 2,369.14 for a gain of 3.05 points or 0.13%; the Russell 1000 at 2,220.92 for a loss of 0.50 points or -0.023%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,330.56 for a gain of 43.38 points or 0.11%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 752.18 for a gain of 10.41 points or 1.40%.

