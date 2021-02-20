Autoliv Inc (ALV) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Autoliv Inc is involved in the auto parts industry. Its products mainly include passive and active safety systems. Autoliv Inc has a market cap of $8.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.510000 with a P/E ratio of 43.90 and P/S ratio of 1.10. The dividend yield of Autoliv Inc stocks is 0.66%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Autoliv Inc. .

For the last quarter Autoliv Inc reported a revenue of $2.5 billion, compared with the revenue of $2.2 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $7.4 billion, a decrease of 12.9% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Autoliv Inc had an average revenue decline of 2.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.14 for the year, a decline of 59.5% from the previous year. Over the last five years Autoliv Inc had an average EPS decline of 15.3% a year. The Autoliv Inc had an operating margin of 5.13%, compared with the operating margin of 8.49% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Autoliv Inc is 8.51%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Autoliv Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, compared with $444.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.2 billion, compared with $1.8 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 5.2. Autoliv Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $93.510000, Autoliv Inc is traded at 46% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $64.06. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.10, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.75. The stock gained 22.03% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, China Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of ALV stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $91.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

See Remarks Svante Mogefors sold 1,410 shares of ALV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $94.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of ALV, click here.