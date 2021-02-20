Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) President and CEO J Scott Wolchko Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Scott Wolchko (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of FATE on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $102.01 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $10.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.180000 with and P/S ratio of 487.52. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of FATE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $102.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.01% since.

President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of FATE stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $100.67. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FATE, click here