>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) President and CEO J Scott Wolchko Sold $2 million of Shares

February 20, 2021 | About: FATE +7.91%

President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Scott Wolchko (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of FATE on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $102.01 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $10.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.180000 with and P/S ratio of 487.52. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of FATE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $102.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.01% since.
  • President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of FATE stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $100.67. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FATE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)