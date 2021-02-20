Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.160000 with a P/E ratio of 14.21 and P/S ratio of 1.83. The dividend yield of Stifel Financial Corp stocks is 0.77%. GuruFocus rated Stifel Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stifel Financial Corp. .

For the last quarter Stifel Financial Corp reported a revenue of $1 billion, compared with the revenue of $932.7 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase of 12.2% from last year. For the last five years Stifel Financial Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 9.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $4.16 for the year, an increase of 13.7% from previous year. Over the last five years Stifel Financial Corp had an EPS growth rate of 50.2% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $59.160000, Stifel Financial Corp is traded at 23.2% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $48.01. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.83, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.50. The intrinsic value of the stock is $118.51 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 31.81% during the past 12 months.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Ronald J Kruszewski sold 100,000 shares of SF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $58.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-President James M Zemlyak sold 103,000 shares of SF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $58.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

