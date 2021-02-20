UPS Honors Rep. John Lewis' Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at an event celebrating civil rights leader John Lewis, UPS’s chief corporate affairs, communications and sustainability officer Laura Lane, marked the moment with The UPS Foundation’s first tree planting toward its new commitment to plant 50 million trees by 2030. UPS volunteers, and a dozen more from the greater Atlanta community, planted trees and seedlings in Freedom Park surrounding John Lewis Plaza. It marks the first of 14 planned UPS projects in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation in cities across the U.S. and additional projects are being planned in international locations.



About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2020, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $122.3 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS Foundation on Twitter.

