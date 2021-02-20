Mantech International Corp (MANT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Mantech International Corp provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community, the departments of Defence, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Justice. Mantech International Corp has a market cap of $3.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.460000 with a P/E ratio of 27.76 and P/S ratio of 1.33. The dividend yield of Mantech International Corp stocks is 1.55%. Mantech International Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.60% over the past five years.

For the last quarter Mantech International Corp reported a revenue of $638.8 million, compared with the revenue of $604.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2.5 billion, an increase of 13.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Mantech International Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 10.7% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.97 for the year, an increase of 4.9% from previous year. Over the last five years Mantech International Corp had an EPS growth rate of 17.1% a year. The Mantech International Corp had an operating margin of 6.28%, compared with the operating margin of 6.22% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Mantech International Corp is 5.93%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Mantech International Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $41.2 million, compared with $8.85 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $95.2 million, compared with $139.6 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 83.2. Mantech International Corp has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $82.460000, Mantech International Corp is traded at 78.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $46.16. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.33, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.72. The stock gained 2.33% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of MANT, click here.