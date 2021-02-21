MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. MDU Resources Group Inc operates as a diversified natural resource company. The company mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, and liquid asphalt. MDU Resources Group Inc has a market cap of $5.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.420000 with a P/E ratio of 14.57 and P/S ratio of 1.03. The dividend yield of MDU Resources Group Inc stocks is 2.94%. MDU Resources Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years.

For the last quarter MDU Resources Group Inc reported a revenue of $1.4 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.4 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $5.5 billion, an increase of 3.7% from last year. For the last five years MDU Resources Group Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 7.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.95 for the year, an increase of 15.4% from previous year. The MDU Resources Group Inc had an operating margin of 9.85%, compared with the operating margin of 9.02% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of MDU Resources Group Inc is 9.28%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $28.420000, MDU Resources Group Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $30.81. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.03, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.07. The stock lost 8.06% during the past 12 months.

