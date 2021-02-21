>
TXU Energy Assures Residential Customers of Insulation from High Rates During Winter Storm

February 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:VST -1.04%

Misinformation about electricity rates has created confusion and fear for many Texans

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2021

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TXU Energy is assuring its residential customers that they are insulated from the extreme wholesale price swings seen in the Texas market earlier this week. As the No. 1 choice of Texans, the company structures its residential plans, whether fixed or variable, with insulation from the impacts of wholesale market volatility.

"The headline-grabbing sky-high bills are related to wholesale plans offered by some providers – TXU Energy does not put its customers at risk by offering these plans," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "We want to give our existing customers peace of mind, and we encourage anyone who suffered through wholesale volatility to contact us so we can help them secure a price-protected rate and stop worrying about extreme electricity bills."

TXU Energy is assuring residential customers that they will not see any near-term impact on their rates due to this winter weather event. While some may experience higher than normal bills due to higher usage during this cold weather period in February, we expect our customers will be insulated from storm-related rate increases.

Additionally, we understand some customers are experiencing confusion over online or app-based electricity usage estimates, especially if they lost power during the storm. TXU Energy is awaiting refreshed, accurate usage information from transmission and distribution utilities. In the coming days, most customers will see corrected usage amounts reflected in these digital tools and platforms.

Just as TXU Energy has done throughout the pandemic, our teams are here for our residential customers with price protection, additional payment flexibility, and customer support, ready to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/txu-energy-assures-residential-customers-of-insulation-from-high-rates-during-winter-storm-301232130.html

SOURCE TXU Energy


