Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CEI, EGOV, PTVCA, PTVCB, SYNC and TPCO

February 21, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEI and Viking Energy Group, Inc.

If you are a CEI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EGOV to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share.

If you are a EGOV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SYNC to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]m

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


