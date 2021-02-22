>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Silence Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences

February 22, 2021 | About: SLN -2.61%

Silence Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences

22 February 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company management will present business updates at two virtual investor conferences in March, details of which can be found below:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021
Time: 10:20 am EST (15:20 GMT)

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time: On-Demand

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeucs.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website following the conference.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208
Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European IR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh
[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary messenger RNAi GOLD™ (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron loading anemias. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ1NzY4MiM0MDA4NzE2NzgjNzAwMD
e506077d-d589-43fa-88b2-bc64427e21d7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)