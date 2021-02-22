>
Marketwired
Articles 

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 22, 2021

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris, will present a company overview at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available March 9th and 10th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available March 16th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. Each webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Contact

[email protected]


