Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date For Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

February 22, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX: MND, MNDJF) today announced that its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on February 25, 2021, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on February 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number: (201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289
Conference ID:13716917

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (Toronto time), March 12, 2021 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853
Encore ID: 13716917

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen
Manager, Analytics and Investor Relations

Contact:
647.260.1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.

