Axcelis Announces Shipment Of The Second 'Purion XEmax' To A Leading Foundry In Asia Pacific

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has shipped the second Purion XEmax™ high energy evaluation system to a leading foundry in the Asia Pacific region. The Purion XEmax will be used for CMOS image sensor manufacturing. The system shipped in the first quarter.

Bill Bintz, Executive Vice President, Product Development explained, "We are excited by recent evaluation shipments of new Purion product extensions that will increase our footprint and drive Axcelis toward our $650M target business model. Strong growth in the image sensor market continues to drive robust demand for high energy implant. The new Purion XEmax, combined with the popular Purion XE family of products, will extend Axcelis' market and technology leadership in this high growth market."

The Purion XEmax

The new Purion XEmax high energy implanter was designed for emerging, high performance image sensor applications. The enhanced beamline features multiple filtration systems to eliminate energetic metal contaminants which can otherwise result in compromised dark current and white pixel count levels. The new system is built on the industry leading Purion XE high energy implant platform and features Axcelis' new patented Boost Technology™, which delivers beam energies up to 15 MeV. With innovative new technology, the Purion XEmax is delivering the most precise angle and overall process control to enable higher quality photodiode performance for next generation CIS devices.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-shipment-of-the-second-purion-xemax-to-a-leading-foundry-in-asia-pacific-301232035.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.