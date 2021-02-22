>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cibus Nordic chooses Wolters Kluwer and its CCH® Tagetik expert solutions to meet current and future Financial Consolidation, Regulatory and Reporting needs

February 22, 2021 | About: OSTO:CIBUS +0.37%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer has signed an agreement with Cibus Nordic to support them in their growth, strategic development, and their goal of moving to Nasdaq, the main stock exchange market in Stockholm, during 2021.

Wolters Kluwer

Cibus Nordic operates one of the Nordic's largest and most strategic distribution networks for grocery trade and parcel services. The company's strategy is to acquire, develop and manage high quality properties in the Nordics that have daily goods store chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns 290 properties in the Nordic. The main tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop and S Group.

With Cibus' decision to switch to the Nasdaq exchange, it became a priority to find a Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution that could support their aggressive growth strategy and increasing reporting needs. Cibus will utilize the CCH Tagetik platform for their legal consolidation, management, and financial reporting, including iXBRL.

"We are honored Cibus selected the CCH Tagetik platform as the financial management solution to support their impressive growth strategy. With considerable time savings and increased transparency, Cibus's finance team will be able to focus on tasks with higher added value and become real partners in the strategic growth strategy of their company," said Jonas Qvarfordt, Sales Director, CCH Tagetik Nordic at Wolters Kluwer.

"Cibus is driven by a growth strategy through both organic growth and acquisitions. It is central to have a consolidation solution in place allowing the Finance team to maintain it and support growth. We are looking forward to the cooperation with CCH Tagetik," said Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO at Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ).

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high quality properties in the Nordics with daily goods store chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns 290 properties in the Nordic. The main tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop and S Group.

Contacts:
Greta Bartoli,
[email protected]
+39-3466646783

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibus-nordic-chooses-wolters-kluwer-and-its-cch-tagetik-expert-solutions-to-meet-current-and-future-financial-consolidation-regulatory-and-reporting-needs-301232389.html

SOURCE CCH Tagetik


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)