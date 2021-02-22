OTC Markets Group Welcomes DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), a leading provider and integrator of enterprise-grade wireline, mobility and wireless application solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DPSI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We're excited to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, this is a noteworthy step for DPSI and represents another milestone in our growth and evolution. On behalf of all our associates nation-wide, we'll work hard and are optimistic we can deliver increased enterprise value to our existing and future shareholders", said Steven Smith, CEO Decisionpoint Systems Inc.

Polsinelli PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. creates and integrates enterprise-grade, wireline, wireless and mobility solutions that deliver improved productivity and operational efficiencies to front-line workers. Critical decision-making information is delivered and accessible at the edge of their network, the point of activity, closer to their customers. DecisionPoint augments these solutions with a portfolio of Services to ensure their performance and effectiveness, enabling front-line workers to gain access to their IT systems anytime, anywhere.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

