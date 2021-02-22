Cogent Biosciences Appoints Accomplished Finance Executive Todd E. Shegog to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Todd E. Shegog to its Board of Directors. Todd currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Forma Therapeutics and has more than 25 years of financial, operations, corporate strategy, and compliance expertise in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

"We are pleased to welcome Todd to Cogent Biosciences' Board of Directors," said Andrew Robbins, Chief Executive Officer and President of Cogent Biosciences. "Todd brings a depth of finance experience and expertise to the Board and will be a great addition to our team as we advance our lead program, CGT9486, into new clinical trials for patients with systemic mastocytosis and GIST in 2021."

Prior to Forma Therapeutics, Todd most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Synlogic, where he directed the company's financial strategy and management as well as facilities and information systems. Before Synlogic, Todd served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Forum Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for finance, operations, and information systems during their pursuit of innovative therapies for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., now Takeda Oncology, where he was responsible for management of the company's financial resources, corporate planning, financial reporting, and compliance.

"I am thrilled to join the Cogent Biosciences Board of Directors as the company advances further into the clinic with CGT9486 in 2021 and beyond," said Mr. Shegog. "I look forward to partnering with the Cogent Biosciences' leadership team to provide guidance on the future development of the company and help advance the mission of finding meaningful therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases."

Todd earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Lafayette College and an MBA from the Tepper School of Management at Carnegie Mellon University.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, CGT9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: discussion of the company's business and operations; projected cash runways; future product development plans; upcoming results from clinical trials including from its lead program, CGT9486. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent Biosciences' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

