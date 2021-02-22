>
Cohen & Steers Appoints Joseph M. Harvey as Acting Chief Executive Officer

February 22, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), announced today that Robert H. Steers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a member of its Board of Directors, is taking a medical leave of absence. In connection with Mr. Steers' leave of absence, on February 21, 2021 the Company's Board of Directors appointed Joseph M. Harvey, the Company's President and a member of its Board of Directors, as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Joseph Harvey, President & Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:
Bob experienced a brain aneurysm on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He underwent successful surgery to repair the aneurysm and is currently in intensive care. As we remain focused on delivering for our clients, we wish Bob and his family the very best.

Martin Cohen, Co-Founder & Chairman, said:
We have exceptional corporate leadership and we will move forward with no interruption to our business and growth initiatives. Our commitment to our clients, shareholders and employees remains as strong as ever.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

