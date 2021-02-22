MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend four upcoming investor conferences:

RBC Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference on Thursday, February 25 . Katrina Rymill , VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at 2:30 p.m. EST .

on . , VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at . Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 2 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 5:00 p.m. EST .

on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . Citi 2021 Global Property Conference Virtual Conference on Monday, March 8 . Charles Meyers , President and CEO, will present at 2:45 p.m. EST .

on . , President and CEO, will present at . Deutsche Bank 2021 Media, Internet & Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 10 . Karl Strohmeyer , Chief Customer & Revenue Officer, will present at 2:00 p.m. EST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

