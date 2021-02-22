Energizer Holdings, Inc. to Participate In The 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Gorman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside discussion at the 2021 Truist Securities Conference on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on Energizers website at energizerholdings.com under the Investors and Events and Presentations sections.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

