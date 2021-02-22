Valvoline Honoring Mechanics Worldwide with Launch of 2nd Annual Mechanics' Month Campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the upcoming multinational March launch of its 2nd annual Valvoline Mechanics' Month.

Representing Valvoline's growing international presence, this 31-day campaign will honor mechanics in multiple countries where the 150-year-old motor oil brand operates by giving special thanks to mechanics' ongoing, everyday service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, service centers and auto-repair shops across the globe have remained open and operational as essential services," said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline Senior Vice President, International. "It is especially important given the hardships of this past year to recognize these unsung heroes who not only keep each of us safe and on the road, but also keep other essential service workers moving to help those in need."

During Valvoline Mechanics' Month, participating countries will celebrate industry professionals through social media, giveaways, paid advertising and unique partner collaborations to heighten appreciation for mechanics and how they have continued to deliver services through an unprecedented moment in history.

While essential, mechanics have had to change their normal routines to account for COVID-19. Business hours have fluctuated, extra sanitation measures inside vehicles have been implemented and onsite human interaction has been minimized greatly as many shops have offered drop-off and pick-up services, no matter the location.

"We've proudly supported mechanics with a variety of programs throughout our brand history," added Muashsher. "And due to the many changes, hardships, safety measures and overall alterations in how they've done their business in light of COVID-19, we want to pledge a more robust alignment of partnership and support — and encourage people across the globe to do the same."

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations , and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium BlueTM heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and ZerexTM antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com .

