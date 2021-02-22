JinkoSolar's EAGLE TR G4 Wins Green Builder Media's 2021 Green Innovation of the Year Award

SHANGRAO, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the Green Builder Media's 2021 Green Innovation award.

Green Builder Media honored an elite group of manufacturers and products that made real breakthroughs in reducing the impact of construction on our natural environment. JinkoSolar's EAGLE TR G4 module, also widely known as the Tiger series globally, was awarded for its Tiling Ribbon Technology ("TR") and design[1] which contributes to the panel's higher-efficiency performance and a smaller carbon footprint.

"JinkoSolar's latest evolution of its Eagle photovoltaic series offers all the benefits and effectiveness of its predecessors, while upgrading installation features such as an easier mounting system for roof types and enhanced panel orientation to adjust to varying sunlight directions," said Green Builder Media.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "As the world's largest solar module manufacturer and the first solar company joining the RE100, we have been working earnestly to promote grid parity and the green transformation of the global energy infrastructure. We are very proud to win this award from Green Builder Media and would like to thank them for recognizing our team's efforts. Looking forward, JinkoSolar continues to be committed to our mission of green transformation in the energy sectors while maintaining corporate and social responsibility for a greener future. We will continue to strengthen JinkoSolar's brand competitiveness, while putting technology innovation first and sustaining our competitive edge in the global markets for highly efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly products. In addition, we will continue to work with our industry partners to jointly contribute to the goal of reaching carbon neutrality."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolars-eagle-tr-g4-wins-green-builder-medias-2021-green-innovation-of-the-year-award-301232358.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.