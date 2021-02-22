Seaside Communications Delivers Superior Broadband Experience with Harmonic's CableOS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Nova Scotia-based telecommunications provider Seaside Communications is transforming its broadband operations with Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Platform. By partnering with Harmonic, the leader in virtualized access technology and distributed access architectures (DAA), Seaside Communications is improving the quality of experience for customers, leveraging the latest advancements in DOCSIS 3.1, DAA and Remote-PHY (R-PHY). Harmonic's reseller Clearcable provided integration services, assuring seamless installation and deployment.

"As more people in Nova Scotia work from home and participate in distance learning, internet consumption is soaring and creating network congestion issues. To provide our customers with increased bandwidth and a superior experience, we needed an architecture that can scale rapidly," said Shane Ferguson, director of network and CATV operations at Seaside Communications. "Harmonic's CableOS Platform allows us to swiftly and economically address capacity issues, leveraging a combination of new R-PHY nodes and existing HFC outdoor nodes. Thanks to Harmonic's expertise, our broadband architecture is future-ready now."

Seaside Communications has deployed the CableOS Platform in a hybrid centralized and distributed access architecture tailored for its network, with Ripple R-PHY nodes and Reef R-PHY shelves that offer unparalleled flexibility. As a software-based platform, CableOS enables Seaside Communications to improve capacity, utilizing modern technology for instant scalability, agility and cost savings.

"Seaside Communications had the vision to build a broadband infrastructure that addresses evolving customer demands. As the chosen technology partner, we're excited to make it a reality," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "Our CableOS Platform brings a greener broadband future to Seaside Communications by reducing space, power and operational costs as they unleash faster broadband speeds."

"As the reliability of our networks becomes a necessity for daily lives, we are quite pleased to integrate the best-in-class virtualized access technology and R-PHY architecture for Seaside Communications, propelling them into the next evolution of DOCSIS access technologies," said Joe Caruso, director of sales at Clearcable, a specialized telecommunications technical consulting firm.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 2 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Clearcable

Clearcable™ is a specialized telecommunications technical consulting firm focused on the needs of service providers by developing new business revenue streams, maintaining existing infrastructure, and proposing new advancements in telecommunications sectors globally. Clearcable™ provides assessment and strategy consulting, complex network architecture and high-level design, logical and physical design, implementation and network deployments, cabling, project management, training and ongoing network management and support services.

