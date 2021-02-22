>
DISH Network reports fourth quarter, year-end 2020 financial results

February 22, 2021 | About: NAS:DISH -0.53%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.56 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to $3.24 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $733 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $389 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $1.24 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 per share during the same period in 2019.

Pay-TV
Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 133,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 194,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.29 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.82 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.47 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless
Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 363,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in the third quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.06 million retail wireless subscribers.

Full-Year 2020 Review
For the year, DISH reported 2020 total revenue of $15.49 billion, compared to $12.81 billion in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2020 was $1.76 billion, compared to $1.40 billion in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $3.02 in 2020, compared to $2.60 in 2019.

For additional detail on quarterly metrics, please refer to the attached table.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (866) 548-4713 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2093, Conference ID: 3326629.

A webcast replay will be available today on DISH's Investor Relations website, ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com
For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com
For more information on SLING TV, visit news.sling.com
For more information on Boost, visit boostmobile.com
Quarterly Metrics

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019










Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

11.290

11.423

11.272

11.323

11.986

12.180

12.032

12.063

DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

8.816

8.965

9.017

9.012

9.394

9.494

9.560

9.369

Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

2.474

2.458

2.255

2.311

2.592

2.686

2.472

2.424










Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.133)

0.116

(0.096)

(0.413)

(0.194)

0.148

(0.031)

(0.259)

DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.149)

(0.087)

(0.040)

(0.132)

(0.100)

(0.066)

(0.079)

(0.266)

Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

0.016

0.203

(0.056)

(0.281)

(0.094)

0.214

0.048

0.007










Pay-TV ARPU

$94.47

$91.79

$92.17

$88.76

$87.02

$85.29

$86.34

$85.03

DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions)

0.235

0.292

0.268

0.299

0.341

0.416

0.348

0.243

DISH TV churn rate

1.44%

1.41%

1.14%

1.54%

1.56%

1.69%

1.48%

1.74%

DISH TV SAC

$842

$864

$834

$861

$850

$827

$786

$828










Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

9.055

9.418







Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions)

0.989

1.104







Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.363)

(0.212)







Wireless ARPU

$38.32

$38.17







Wireless churn rate

4.88%

4.64%







Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-network-reports-fourth-quarter-year-end-2020-financial-results-301232052.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


