The Baupost Group Cuts Viacom, Fox

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s The Baupost Group sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

ViacomCBS

The firm trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) by 75.05%. The trade had an impact of -4.29% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion and an enterprise value of $57.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.26% and return on assets of 3% are outperforming 68% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.14.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.80% of outstanding shares, Klarman with 0.76% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60%.

HD Supply

The HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HD) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -3.05%.

The industrial distributor has a market cap of $8.69 billion and an enterprise value of $7.87 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -138.62% 109.91 and return on assets of 38.7% are outperforming 98% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.54 is above the industry median of 0.6.

HP

The firm closed its HP Inc. (HPQ) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -2.74%.

The company, which produces computers, printers and printer supplies, has a market cap of $34.95 billion and an enterprise value of $37.21 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on assets of 8.47% is outperforming 83% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.7.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 11.61% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.51% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%.

McKesson

The firm exited its McKesson Corp. (MCK) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -2.69%.

The company, which operates in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products, has a market cap of $28.27 billion and an enterprise value of $34.42 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -94.55% and return on assets of -6.9% are underperforming 94% of companies in the medical distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.38.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.73% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

Applied Materials

The firm exited its position in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). The portfolio was impacted by -1.49%.

The company, which provides equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, has a market cap of $109.62 billion and an enterprise value of $108.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.93% and return on assets of 17.38% are outperforming 93% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.01 is below the industry median of 1.57.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

Fox

The Fox Corp. (FOXA) position was reduced by 17.74%, impacting the portfolio by -1.44%.

The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion and an enterprise value of $23.54 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.55% and return on assets of 7.61% are outperforming 86% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.6 is below the industry median of 1.01.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 7.18% of outstanding shares, followed by Klarman with 4.53% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.34%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

