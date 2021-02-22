>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

February 22, 2021 | About: WETF -1.48%

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable DateOrdinary IncomeShort Term Capital GainsLong Term Capital GainsTotal Rate Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.09750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09750
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.08250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08250
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.01000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01000
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.01500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01500
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.06500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06500
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.04500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04500
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.01500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01500
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.08000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08000
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.07500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07500
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.12750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12750
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.20000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20000
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.07000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07000
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.07750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07750
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.16900 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16900
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.04000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04000
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.00030 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00030
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18750
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund2/22/20212/23/20212/25/2021$0.09750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09750

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currencies, and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $70.2 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210217-0106

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
[email protected]
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE1NjU2NiMzOTg2NjE0IzIwMTkwNTg=
ab0bfe4a-bc22-48b7-9836-a4add1a97ef4

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)