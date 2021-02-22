OnDeck Partners with HomeAdvisor

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck®, a part of Enova International, today announced a partnership with HomeAdvisor to support home service professionals and companies on the HomeAdvisor network with access to transparent, flexible and timely financing options. As the nation continues to recover from the pandemic, small businesses will need resources to restart, grow and thrive again. This partnership will enable HomeAdvisor service professionals to effortlessly access leading online financing options to support their businesses and assist American families.

OnDeck, a leader in online small business lending, has nearly 15 years of experience providing small businesses with over $13 billion in online financing that meets the individualized needs of each business. HomeAdvisor is the nation's leading marketplace for Americans to find qualified and available home service professionals.

With businesses beginning to reopen, contracting and building services demand continues to rise. Now, the professionals who use HomeAdvisor to find clients will also be able to use HomeAdvisor to further grow their business, finance their projects and further support homeowners around the nation.

"This partnership with HomeAdvisor is a great fit for OnDeck," said Jim Granat, senior vice president at Enova and co-head of OnDeck. "We share a unified mission of expanding access to quality and transparent products for our customer base. Since the summer, we've seen an increasing demand for financing options for contracting and building professionals. Partnering with HomeAdvisor was a natural choice to further our mission and provide access and choice to small businesses. Through this partnership, HomeAdvisor professionals will have timely access to OnDeck's suite of small business financing options, allowing them to remain focused on managing their businesses and the projects they're taking on."

"Across the U.S., home service activity is booming, which creates an opportunity for home pros and their businesses to grow and thrive," said Bryan Ellis, EVP of Operations at HomeAdvisor. "For pro businesses to continue to grow, access to capital is essential. We are excited to be partnering with OnDeck, who has proven to be a great resource for small businesses."

More information on OnDeck's small business financing options can be found at OnDeck.com. Information about the services, professionals and range of options offered by HomeAdvisor is available on HomeAdvisor.com.

About OnDeck

OnDeck®, a brand of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 4.9 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

