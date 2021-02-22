DecisionPoint Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), a leading provider and integrator of enterprise-grade wireline, mobility and wireless application solutions, is pleased to announce that it will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market, a significant upgrade from its former quotation on the Pink Market. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade.

"We're excited to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. This is a noteworthy step for DPSI, and represents another milestone in our company's evolution and the value growth it's driving. On behalf of all our associates nationwide, we'll work hard and are optimistic we will deliver increased enterprise value to our existing and future shareholders", said Steven Smith, CEO DecisionPoint Systems Inc. "Moving to the OTCQX Best Market is further validation of our achievements, even as we continue to rapidly execute on our expansion plans in our markets, current and planned."

About DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is a provider and integrator of enterprise grade mobile wireless and wireline systems for business organizations. The company designs, sells, deploys and supports mobile and wireline computing systems that enable employees of its customers to access their data networks from virtually anywhere. (i.e. the retail selling floor, supply chain, warehouse and distribution centers, nurse's workstations or from a vehicle on the road via enterprise-grade handheld computers, smart phones, tablets and printers). The company also integrates and deploys other forms of data capture equipment including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers.

To learn more about DecisionPoint, visit www.decisionpoint.com. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Carol Arakaki, DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., (949) 465-0065, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-upgrades-to-trade-shares-on-the-otcqx-best-market-301231989.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.