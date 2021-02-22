Flex Joins the Valuable 500 to Further Drive Disability Inclusion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company has joined The Valuable 500, a global community of over 400 CEOs who are revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity, reinforcing its commitment to building an inclusive, diverse workplace.

"Committing to the Valuable 500 was the natural next step for Flex as we continue to strengthen our inclusion and diversity agenda with our workforce," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. "People with disabilities are an integral part of our Flex Family, and we're proud to advance this important mission through our disability inclusion initiatives and practices."

The Valuable 500 is a business initiative that leverages the influence of corporations in national and international markets. The organization calls on influential leaders and their brands to ignite systemic change by unlocking the social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world.

"An inclusive workplace is at the very core of Flex's culture, welcoming people of different ages, religions, educations and nationalities across its workforce," said Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500. "We are delighted to welcome Flex as a member of The Valuable 500 as we work together to build a powerful business community that is coming together to fight for disability inclusion globally."

As part of its pledge to The Valuable 500, Flex is committing to increase employment of people with disabilities by 10% or more by the year 2025. The company plans to achieve this through proactive accommodations and recruitment in partnership with The Valuable 500 and the expansion of the Flex Inclusion Factory program, further facilitating the inclusion of people with disabilities through vocational training and meaningful employment.

Internally at Flex, the company has launched the DiversAbilities Employee Resource Group, an employee-led group committed to promoting awareness, understanding, inclusion and opportunity for people of all abilities through allyship and partnership.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About The Valuable 500

The Valuable 500 is a business to business initiative catalyzing the influence of large private sector corporations in national and international markets – a community of up to 500 CEOs committed to disability inclusion. This global community is revolutionizing disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

