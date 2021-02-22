>
Trend Micro Recognized on CRN Security 100 List

February 22, 2021 | About: TSE:4704 -1.71% OTCPK:TMICY -2.3%

Continued recognition reaffirms company's leadership in cybersecurity for its partners

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated(TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has once again been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as part of its 2021 Security 100 list. The CRN Security 100 list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence.

As security continues to be a top concern for our partners' end customers, this year's Security 100 honorees bring a combination of channel focus, cutting-edge technology and outstanding partner benefits to solution providers. This recognition reaffirms that Trend Micro brings all of this to its partners – cloud and marketplace partners, resellers, solution providers, MSPs, and more.

The channel business must evolve quickly to meet customer needs for layered security across endpoints, network and hybrid cloud environments. Trend Micro has worked closely with channel partners to help businesses better detect and respond to cyber threats across their diverse environments through the deployment of their Cloud One and Vision One platforms.

"CRN's Security 100 list identifies leading companies who provide the IT channel with innovation in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks", said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Security is arguably the single most important factor in business today, and these companies are creating the building blocks for the most advanced cybertechnology security solutions."

"It is an honor to be recognized as part of the CRN 2021 Security 100 list," said Hernan Armbruster, vice president of sales for the Americas at Trend Micro. "Together, with our key channel partners, we are protecting leading organizations across the globe. This recognition helps affirm our approach, and we will continue to innovate and expand our offerings and partnerships in 2021."

The 2021 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

©2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-recognized-on-crn-security-100-list-301232360.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated


