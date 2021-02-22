BlackLine CEO Invited To Speak At SaaStock Annual Conference

Marc Huffman to highlight importance of taking care of customers and employees while leading the cloud accounting automation software leader through disruptive times

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Huffman, CEO of cloud accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), has been invited to speak this week at SaaStock Remote, the annual conference put on by SaaStock, a global community of software-as-a-service (SaaS) founders, executives and investors.

Organizations have experienced more change in the last year than in the past decade. For BlackLine, this included quickly transitioning a workforce of more than 1,100 employees to a new world of remote work, pivoting to support customers during the global pandemic and handing the reins to new CEO Marc Huffman. In a fireside chat with accredited leadership coach Wendy Rose entitled 'It's Groundhog Day, Again! Stepping Up, Succession Planning & Staying Motivated', Mr. Huffman is expected to discuss the challenges he's faced on the journey to CEO, the skills he's developed to scale the fast-growing SaaS company and strategies for keeping employees motivated during disruptive times.

Huffman joined BlackLine in 2018 and became CEO on Jan. 1st, 2021. He is expected to draw on his experience at BlackLine, as well as his prior role at NetSuite, where he most recently served as president of worldwide sales and distribution. During his 14-year tenure, NetSuite grew from $3 million to $1 billion in annual revenues and became recognized as a global SaaS powerhouse.

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

