Buckle Up: Vizzy Hard Seltzer Is Dropping A New Variety Pack In March

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:TAP +1.04%

One of the fastest growing hard seltzer brands releases four new, unique flavor combinations

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention #VizzyGang: Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the first hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C, is dropping a NEW variety pack with four never-before-sipped flavor combinations you're sure to obsess over: Papaya Passionfruit, Blackberry Lemon, Watermelon Strawberry and Raspberry Tangerine. Drinkers can expect the antioxidant vitamin C (OF COURSE) and great-tasting dual flavors Vizzy is known for.

"Vizzy is off to an incredible start. It's one of the fastest growing hard seltzer brands in the category, carving out a slot on Nielsen's Top 10 Growth Brands," said Elizabeth Hitch, marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Vizzy fans have been asking for new flavors and we wanted to deliver with bright, bold dual-flavor mash-ups. We're excited for drinkers to try the new variety pack and tell us what they think."

Hit you with the nutrition facts? We thought you'd never ask! Each can of Vizzy contains 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume. The new variety pack comes in 12-oz. slim can 12-packs and is slated to hit shelves nationwide on March 1 because #SeltzerSzn is year-round.

And to share more exciting news: Vizzy Hard Seltzer is also expanding into Canada and product will hit shelves in early March.

Can't get enough antioxidant vitamin C? Go to vizzyhardseltzer.com for more information and to find Vizzy near you (we know you want to). Also, you should probably follow us on Instagram and Facebook @vizzyhardseltzer and on Twitter @vizzyseltzer.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company
For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buckle-up-vizzy-hard-seltzer-is-dropping-a-new-variety-pack-in-march-301232186.html

SOURCE Vizzy Hard Seltzer


