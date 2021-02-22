Buckle Up: Vizzy Hard Seltzer Is Dropping A New Variety Pack In March

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention #VizzyGang: Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the first hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C, is dropping a NEW variety pack with four never-before-sipped flavor combinations you're sure to obsess over: Papaya Passionfruit, Blackberry Lemon, Watermelon Strawberry and Raspberry Tangerine. Drinkers can expect the antioxidant vitamin C (OF COURSE) and great-tasting dual flavors Vizzy is known for.



"Vizzy is off to an incredible start. It's one of the fastest growing hard seltzer brands in the category, carving out a slot on Nielsen's Top 10 Growth Brands," said Elizabeth Hitch, marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Vizzy fans have been asking for new flavors and we wanted to deliver with bright, bold dual-flavor mash-ups. We're excited for drinkers to try the new variety pack and tell us what they think."

Hit you with the nutrition facts? We thought you'd never ask! Each can of Vizzy contains 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume. The new variety pack comes in 12-oz. slim can 12-packs and is slated to hit shelves nationwide on March 1 because #SeltzerSzn is year-round.

And to share more exciting news: Vizzy Hard Seltzer is also expanding into Canada and product will hit shelves in early March.

Can't get enough antioxidant vitamin C? Go to vizzyhardseltzer.com for more information and to find Vizzy near you (we know you want to). Also, you should probably follow us on Instagram and Facebook @vizzyhardseltzer and on Twitter @vizzyseltzer.

