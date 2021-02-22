>
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Goodyear Tire

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:CTB +30.08%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Cooper (NYSE: CTB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Goodyear.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/cooper-tire-rubber-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Cooper's financial outlook is improving and yet Cooper shareholders will receive only $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Cooper by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Cooper accepts a superior bid. Cooper insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Cooper's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Cooper.

If you own Cooper common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/cooper-tire-rubber-company

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-cooper-tire--rubber-company-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-goodyear-tire-301232496.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


