RYU Apparel Inc. Announces Wholesale Distribution Agreement with Grupo Pavel, Mexico's Premier Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has successfully shipped product to Mexico City-based fashion, athletic apparel and cosmetic distributor Grupo Pavel.

In a milestone agreement that is a key step in the company's wholesale strategy, Grupo Pavel will sell RYU's best-in-class sports apparel throughout Mexico. Since 1967, Grupo Pavel has thrived as a leading distributor of premium cosmetics and apparel in Mexico. RYU will join the company of some of the world's leading brands, among them Tumi (NYSE: TUMI), Johnston & Murphy, On Running, Lorna Jane, Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN), New Era, and Li-Ning (HKG:2331).

"Premium sportswear and athleisure represent a strong, growing market in Mexico, and our team is very excited to introduce RYU's award-winning clothing, aesthetic, and brand message to our customers" stated Cesare Fazari, CEO and Chairman of RYU.

"I am honored, on behalf of our entire team, to have the opportunity to become a partner of RYU and introduce it to our clients in Mexico" said Federico Velez Parsons, CEO of Grupo Pavel. "Mexico is eager to wear and experience new great brands and RYU reflects our values: we look forward to a great partnership".

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: https://ryu.com

About Grupo Pavel

Grupo Pavel is a leading Mexican marketer specialized in the marketing of luxury international brands. Family owned and operated for over 50 years ensures personal involvement in all aspects of the business and close ties with our Clients/Distributors on a personal basis.

Special emphasis in the marketing of fashion, perfumes/fragrances and accessories. Close personal relationships with top-management and company owners. A multidisciplinary team dedicated to successfully introduce brands via department stores, self-service stores, mono-brand free-standing stores to assure proper market positioning and branding. For more information, please visit the RYU website at http://www.pavel.com.mx/en.html

