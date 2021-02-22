>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Leading South African Bank Expands Portfolio Supported by Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty

February 22, 2021 | About: STU:S3P +2.22% XTAE:SPNS +2.31% FRA:S3P -1.45% NAS:SPNS -1.71%

Existing Sapiens' life & annuity client broadens its relationship with Sapiens to fully integrate banking and insurance

PR Newswire

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 22, 2021

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that a Tier 1 South African bank has enhanced its offerings with five additional components of Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty to support its personal and commercial lines of business. Sapiens extensive industry experience, together with its comprehensive range of insurance products for the bancassurance sector, continues to support the financial institution's mission to become a full-service financial service provider. Sapiens IDITSuite enables leading banks of this caliber to meet increased demand from customers seeking digitised experiences.

Sapiens_Logo

The go-live, which took place remotely due to COVID-19, included the following Sapiens short term insurance retail/personal solutions: Building Insurance, which covers homes from insurable events; Home Content, which covers the content of homes from insurable events; Portable Possessions, which covers portable property from insurable events; and SASRIA, which covers insurable riot and strike events for all non-motor insured assets. The project also included a go-live of Sapiens commercial solution, Business Cash Cover, which assists businesses with cash payouts for certain insurable events.

A longtime customer of Sapiens, the financial institution utilizes Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension for its bancassurance business. Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty was originally selected for its excellent fit with the organization's technical and functional requirements, as well as its longtime reputation for successful implementations. In the next phase of the project, Sapiens will continue to support the bank's road map to revolutionize their online banking platform.

"Sapiens is pleased to foster great partnerships with our customers and to demonstrate our strong commitment to accelerating growth in the bancassurance sector. Our advanced solutions and deep understanding of the changes reshaping bancassurance have earned Sapiens a stronghold as a leading vendor in this industry," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens' president and CEO. "Sapiens' comprehensive suite of solutions maximizes our joint investment and technology efforts and will support the bank's immediate and future needs."

Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty is a component-based, standalone software solution comprised of policy, billing and claims solutions. IDITSuite supports end-to-end core operations and processes for the non-life (general) insurance from inception to renewal and claims. Its pre-integrated, fully digital suite offers customer and agent portals, business intelligence, as well as a suite of tools for testing new lines of business, products and services.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 550 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Alex Zukerman
CMO and Chief of Strategy, Sapiens
+972 546 724 910
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-south-african-bank-expands-portfolio-supported-by-sapiens-iditsuite-for-property--casualty-301232511.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)