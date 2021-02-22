Kilroy Realty Corporation partners with CodeGreen to track portfolio-wide energy and carbon emissions

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilroy Real Estate, a leader in real estate sustainability, has partnered with CodeGreen to track energy, water, waste, and carbon emissions for over 80 assets in their portfolio across the western US. Accurately gathering, monitoring and quality checking building and tenant energy use is crucial for driving impactful sustainability and ESG programs. Data gathered by CodeGreen will be tracked in the EPA ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager Tool and will be leveraged in all of Kilroy's internal and external ESG programs including their net zero emissions commitment, annual voluntary reporting as well as reporting to investors through GRESB, CDP and DJSI. CodeGreen's team will work with Kilroy sustainability and operations teams to ensure accurate and thorough meter level performance data are collected on an ongoing basis.

Christopher Cayten, Senior Director of Strategic Growth at CodeGreen said, "Sara Neff and Kilroy are truly inspiring in the real estate sustainability industry and we are honored to be working with them to ensure the foundation of their sustainability program is accurate, robust and leads to actionable insights."

'We are excited to be partnering with CodeGreen on our sustainability efforts. Data management and accuracy is at the foundation of our success in sustainability and we believe CodeGreen will help us elevate our program so that we can continue to achieve our ambitious environmental goals.'

Sara Neff, Senior Vice President, Sustainability at Kilroy Realty Corporation

About CodeGreen. CodeGreen is a leading national sustainability and energy efficiency consulting firm. CodeGreen provides comprehensive energy management and sustainability consulting for real estate owners, investors and managers covering over 650 million square feet of property nationwide. CodeGreen's team of over 50 energy, sustainability, and data professionals partner with some of the world's largest real estate companies to provide more energy efficient, sustainable, resilient, and healthy buildings to increase returns, reduce risk and protect long-term investments. Our actionable programs draw from our expertise in real estate operations, building energy regulations, energy engineering, smart building technology, renewable energy, green building certifications and corporate sustainability reporting. CodeGreen is a GRESB Premier Partner and has received the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. EPA every year since 2017.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "KRC") is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

