Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) EVP-Chief Transform. Officer Ann A Adams Sold $627,300 of Shares

EVP-Chief Transform. Officer of Norfolk Southern Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ann A Adams (insider trades) sold 2,460 shares of NSC on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $255 a share. The total sale was $627,300.

Norfolk Southern Corp conducts rail transportation business. It transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. Norfolk Southern Corp has a market cap of $65.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $261.380000 with a P/E ratio of 33.25 and P/S ratio of 6.84. The dividend yield of Norfolk Southern Corp stocks is 1.46%. Norfolk Southern Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Norfolk Southern Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw sold 43 shares of NSC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $239.58. The price of the stock has increased by 9.1% since.

EVP-Chief Transform. Officer Ann A Adams sold 1,417 shares of NSC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $239. The price of the stock has increased by 9.36% since.

EVP-Chief Transform. Officer Ann A Adams sold 227 shares of NSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $239.1. The price of the stock has increased by 9.32% since.

