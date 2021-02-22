Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Prologis Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Investment company Achmea Investment Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corp, Logitech International SA, sells Intel Corp, Prologis Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, MSCI Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2020Q4, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 477 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TRV, CB, PNW, BG, GPN, FIS, REG, CIXX, SEDG, CDAY, ENPH, UBER, HUBS, HZNP, VRSK, MTB, FCX, WCN, YUM, SLB, HBAN, MAR, NWSA, NVCR, HEI.A, ZEN, UGI, PBCT, EWBC, Added Positions: WMT, MSFT, FDX, TMO, DHR, LOGI, PKI, PG, JNJ, ADBE, CAE, EPAM, DELL, LLY, REGN, TSCO, TSLA, NOW, CTVA, ATVI, DE, EA, MRK, LOW, VZ, DG, HEI, BKNG, PGR, XLNX, TMUS, AMT, SCHW, CME, CL, EOG, GIS, HIG, JCI, KLAC, KMB, CRM, SPG, VTR, CSGP, DB, DLR, KR, MXIM, MU, NEM, PFE, QGEN, GM, PINS, CDNS, CLX, COST, DLTR, D, ERIE, F, OKE, PSA, SYK, WM, FTNT, PAYC, SHOP, TTD, BLK, CBRE, CHD, ED, STZ, ECL, EXR, GRMN, MLM, MKC, MCK, OHI, WRK, RCI, SBUX, TER, VLO, WST, ZBH, BKI, SNAP, MRNA, CHRW, CVS, CI, CTSH, EMN, GIL, WELL, HRL, SJM, JLL, LBTYA, MKTX, SPGI, MS, MSI, STT, TTWO, TU, TIF, BR, LULU, V, ABBV, CDW, ALLY, ABC, BCE, COG, CPB, CP, CAH, DISCA, DOV, ETN, HSIC, TT, IPG, JPM, KSU, K, MMC, MAS, PHM, DGX, RSG, SNA, SLF, SNPS, TROW, TEVA, TYL, UBS, UPS, UHS, AUY, ZBRA, EBAY, FTS, BTG, KDP, HCA, ZTS, EQH, AKAM, BRO, CCEP, DISH, IMO, KGC, MFC, RY, TRP, OC, CFG, VICI,

INTC, PLD, MSCI, T, IBM, BIIB, MCO, ETR, STX, C, BX, HD, MDT, KKR, MGA, CERN, FNV, BMY, NKE, ORCL, LRCX, WU, LEN, HSY, AGNC, COP, VMW, LYB, SO, SBNY, NVDA, LSXMA, AMP, URI, VRSN, WPM, TXN, MHK, ROK, ACN, AER, PEP, CMCSA, KEYS, SYY, MDB, RMD, RF, SYF, FNF, CMI, INTU, CTXS, COF, WDC, JAZZ, SWKS, CPRT, FANG, ANSS, CHKP, CNI, FBHS, GIB, INGR, A, MMM, DHI, DVA, DPZ, LKQ, ES, QCOM, NDAQ, RNR, NVR, RHI, VNO, HUM, GILD, TRI, EXPD, OMC, JKHY, SJR, ROL, MOH, STE, QRVO, GWW, Sold Out: ZM, ELS, EQIX, HDS, VER, MTCH, LUMN, SPLK, WIX, SUI, INVH, CRWD, PRGO, NTRS, Z, PAAS, SBAC, CYBR, INCY, LSXMK, CDK, DRE, NLSN, LEA, NLOK, LUV, IRM, RL, IAC, TD,

For the details of Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/achmea+investment+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 785,664 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,154 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 225,646 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 368,352 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Visa Inc (V) - 205,292 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $90.9, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 117.81%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $136.907900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 142,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 485.69%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $464.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 462.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 65,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $226.376500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 149.56%. The purchase prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.22. The stock is now traded at around $130.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.76%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Achmea Investment Management B.V. still held 412,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Achmea Investment Management B.V. still held 7,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced to a holding in MSCI Inc by 59.61%. The sale prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Achmea Investment Management B.V. still held 10,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Achmea Investment Management B.V. still held 332,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 37.1%. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.841000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Achmea Investment Management B.V. still held 64,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 41.99%. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $283.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Achmea Investment Management B.V. still held 22,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.