Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Lyft Inc

Investment company Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Tesla Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Lyft Inc, Talend SA, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FROG, API, CLDR,

FROG, API, CLDR, Added Positions: NVDA, CRM, AMZN, QCOM, TSM, MSFT, ADBE, ESTC, QRVO, FB, ADSK, FTNT, AMD, DOCU, ZS, OKTA, SHOP, BABA, TWLO,

NVDA, CRM, AMZN, QCOM, TSM, MSFT, ADBE, ESTC, QRVO, FB, ADSK, FTNT, AMD, DOCU, ZS, OKTA, SHOP, BABA, TWLO, Reduced Positions: TSLA, NET, DIS,

TSLA, NET, DIS, Sold Out: LYFT, TLND, VMW, SPOT, MU, AMAT, WORK,

For the details of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimus+prime+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 199,150 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,200 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 331,200 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 281,800 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.92% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 173,400 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 247,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 115,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 65.75%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $592.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 199,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 105.46%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 331,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 162.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 289,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 68.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 281,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.