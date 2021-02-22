>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Lyft Inc

February 22, 2021 | About: NVDA -2.44% CRM -1.54% AMZN -1.76% QCOM -2.91% TSM -1.7% MSFT -2.44% FROG -7.57% API -14.51% CLDR -5.46% LYFT -3.12% TLN +0%

Investment company Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Tesla Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Lyft Inc, Talend SA, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimus+prime+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 199,150 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.75%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,200 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26%
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 331,200 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.46%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 281,800 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.92%
  5. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 173,400 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%
New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 247,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 115,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 65.75%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $592.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 199,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 105.46%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 331,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 162.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 289,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 68.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 281,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)