Ceva Inc (CEVA) EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana Sold $980,221 of Shares

EVP Worldwide Sales of Ceva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Issachar Ohana (insider trades) sold 14,432 shares of CEVA on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $67.92 a share. The total sale was $980,221.

CEVA Inc is a licensor of cellular, multimedia and connectivity technologies to semiconductor companies and OEMs serving the mobile, consumer, automotive and Internet of things markets. CEVA Inc has a market cap of $1.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.420000 with and P/S ratio of 15.27.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $68.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

Director Zvi Limon sold 12,332 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $71.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.49% since.

Director Maria Marced sold 21,393 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

Director Eliyahu Ayalon sold 18,177 shares of CEVA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $67.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

