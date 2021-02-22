Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Chairman and CEO Eugene I Jr Lee Sold $10.4 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eugene I Jr Lee (insider trades) sold 78,957 shares of DRI on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $132.03 a share. The total sale was $10.4 million.

Darden Restaurants Inc is engaged in the food & beverage industry. Its primary occupation involves the operation of dining restaurants under trade names such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Bahama Breeze. Darden Restaurants Inc has a market cap of $17.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $136.340000 with and P/S ratio of 2.55. The dividend yield of Darden Restaurants Inc stocks is 1.14%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Darden Restaurants Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Eugene I Jr Lee sold 78,957 shares of DRI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $132.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Olive Garden Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of DRI stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $132.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DRI, click here