Marketwired
Marketwired
Buyer Group Led by Evercel Completes Acquisition of ZAGG

February 22, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc ( ZAGG) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “ZAGG,” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced the completion of its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”).

The transaction was previously announced on December 11, 2020 and received approval from ZAGG’s stockholders on February 18, 2021. As a result of the completion of the transaction, ZAGG’s stockholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash and a contingent right to receive an additional payment of up to $0.30 per share, and ZAGG’s common stock will cease to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select exchange.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc ( ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Evercel, Inc.

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EVRC) is a holding company that brings an entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and managing business through a hands-on, data-driven approach to partnering with strong management teams for long term results.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
ICR Inc.
Brendon Frey
203-682-8216
[email protected]

Company:
ZAGG Inc
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
[email protected]

