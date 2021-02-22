Sativa Wellness Group Announces the Launch of 8 More COVID Testing Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company")Sativa Wellness is pleased to announce that our UK Bath and Bristol Goodbody clinics booked up to C$46K (£27K) a day in COVID testing revenues in December.

Having proved the testing model in Bath and Bristol, we have rolled out a number of in-pharmacy clinics and today we open our tenth testing facility with a further twenty in-pharmacy clinics in process.

Current UK clinics are located in:

Bath

Bristol

Swindon

Exeter

London

Reading

Cardiff

Newport

Southampton

Cheltenham

The Company is well placed to benefit from the expected easing of UK travel restrictions at the end of this lock down period.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says: "The prospects for the company are very positive. Recent restructuring has improved our cash runway, ensuring our cash reserves remain robust. With new wellness revenue streams set to increase substantially and existing CBD revenues are anticipated to rebound as the High Street recovers from the pandemic."

