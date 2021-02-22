Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Edie Rodriguez to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announces the addition of Edie Rodriguez as a member of its Board of Directors. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. believes Ms. Rodriguez is uniquely qualified to serve as a director of the company because of her previous experience in the industries of international luxury travel and hospitality such as serving as Chairwomen of The Americas for one of the top luxury expedition cruise lines in the world and her former experience as CEO & President of Crystal Cruises Corporation, one of the top leading luxury cruise and travel brands. Additionally, for her multiple roles and diverse experience as a member of the board of directors and board of advisors for numerous companies, including as an Advisor to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - the sovereign wealth fund of the KSA and among the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world with total estimated assets of $382 billion.

Ms. Rodriguez is a globally respected thought leader with over three decades of experience in the Luxury Travel and Luxury Branding fields, and has been a speaker on Fox News, Fox Business News, CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg TV in the U.S., U.K., and Hong Kong. She is a Member of the Board of Directors for the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and is also the Chair of the STA Nominating and Renumeration Committee. Ms. Rodriguez was previously a Director for RAND Corporation's Center for Global Risk and Security (CGRS).

Ms. Rodriguez is an Advisory Board Member for The Retail Summit. She has completed Wharton Business School's Executive Management Program, Boards that Lead, Stanford University's Executive Management Program, Finance for C-Suite Executives, Harvard Business School Women's Leadership Forum and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Nova Southeastern University.

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Directors of Gaucho Group Holdings," said Ms. Rodriguez. "The company is ideally positioned to globally grow in all sectors of their varied portfolio. I look forward to assisting Gaucho's fabulous team as a Board Member as they scale and grow the company in all international markets. In particular, Gaucho's luxury real estate opportunities in Argentina's Mendoza wine region are an extraordinary value and opportunity for any international investor. Now with Gaucho's listing on the NASDAQ, the company is ideally positioned for a successful future."

"Our team is ready to grow and scale, and to help us do so we are building an incredible Board of Directors, and acquiring new advisors with massive experience and connections in the global luxury, travel and hospitality worlds," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "In the years ahead, our goal is to make household names of Algodon wines, as well as our anticipated upcoming Gaucho wine, and our real estate and hospitality endeavors. We believe Edie's vast experience in luxury travel, hospitality and lifestyle brands is directly in-line with our goals, and we are excited to include her as part of the Gaucho team."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

