11 UBS Advisors in San Diego named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list

February 22, 2021


UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that nine Financial Advisors and two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s San Diego Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.



Those are: [url="]Frank+Baldwin[/url], [url="]Brian+Donaldson[/url], [url="]Braydon+Hamilton[/url], and [url="]Christopher+Radici[/url] of the La Jolla office; [url="]Peter+Andreasen[/url], [url="]Courtney+Liddy[/url] and [url="]Earl+Thompson[/url] of the downtown San Diego office; [url="]Blair+Cannon[/url], [url="]Kalyn+Maher+Walker[/url] and [url="]Steven+DeMatteo[/url] of the Carmel Valley office; and [url="]Daniel+Shiu[/url] of the Honolulu office, which falls under the San Diego market.



“These advisors are dedicated, hard-working and careful to offer insightful and objective advice to clients, utilizing the breadth and depth of the firm’s global resources,” said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “I’m proud to see them recognized for their great work.”



This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.



For the full list and further information visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors%2F%2352c71233291d[/url].



Note to editors



Background and photos of listed advisors available upon request.



About UBS Global Wealth Management



As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

